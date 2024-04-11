Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MTU Aero Engines
214.53 CHF -3.00%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.04.2024 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.11 % 0.24 % 3.35 % 53824489
Previous notification 3.27 % 0.25 % 3.52 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1674916 0 % 3.11 %
US62473G1022 0 234 0 % 0 %
Total 1675150 3.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 96867 0.18 %
Right of Use over shares At any time 2311 0 %
Right of Use over ADRs (US62473G1022) At any time 467 0 %
Long Call Option 21/06/2024-20/09/2024 31600 0.06 %
    Total 131245 0.24 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of Use over Convertible bonds (DE000A2YPE76) At any time Cash 265 0 %
Equity Swaps 07/01/2025 Cash 91 0 %
      Total 356 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Financial Services Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Europe SE % % %
UBS La Maison de Gestion % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Apr 2024


11.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1877933  11.04.2024 CET/CEST

