EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
MTU Aero Engines AG
Street:
Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code:
80995
City:
München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900807L67JY81RD65
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Apr 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.11 %
0.24 %
3.35 %
53824489
Previous notification
3.27 %
0.25 %
3.52 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0
0
1674916
0 %
3.11 %
US62473G1022
0
234
0 %
0 %
Total
1675150
3.11 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
96867
0.18 %
Right of Use over shares
At any time
2311
0 %
Right of Use over ADRs (US62473G1022)
At any time
467
0 %
Long Call Option
21/06/2024-20/09/2024
31600
0.06 %
Total
131245
0.24 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right of Use over Convertible bonds (DE000A2YPE76)
At any time
Cash
265
0 %
Equity Swaps
07/01/2025
Cash
91
0 %
Total
356
0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Financial Services Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Europe SE
%
%
%
UBS La Maison de Gestion
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10 Apr 2024
