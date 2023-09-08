EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'942 -0.5%  SPI 14'428 -0.4%  Dow 34'501 0.2%  DAX 15'663 -0.4%  Euro 0.9542 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'209 -1.7%  Gold 1'924 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'057 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8920 -0.1%  Öl 90.6 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk23159222NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Apple908440
Top News
UBS-Aktie leichter: Untersuchungskonzept der PUK zur CS-Notfusion beschlossen
Gold, Öl, Weizen & Co. am Mittag
Georg Fischer-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Georg Fischer passt Angebotspreis für Uponor wegen Dividende an
EFG-Aktie fest: EFG startet Aktienrückkauf auf zweiter Handelslinie am 11. September
So schätzen Analysten die Air France-KLM-Aktie ein
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
MTU Aero Engines Aktie [Valor: 2166689 / ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.09.2023 13:10:51

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MTU Aero Engines
205.42 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.09.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The BlackRock, Inc., New York, New York, United States of America, informed us on September 7, 2023 pursuant to  Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from September 4, 2023, as follows:

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRocks holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the Notifying Parties):
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRocks clients on both a short and a long term basis.
2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRocks clients and therefore we may also sell shares.
3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuers administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.
4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the companys capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.

08.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1722359  08.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722359&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.09.23 MTU Aero Engines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.23 MTU Aero Engines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.23 MTU Aero Engines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.23 MTU Aero Engines Neutral UBS AG
03.08.23 MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:41 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
08:33 SMI gut behauptet
08:00 Gaming in der Mitte der Gesellschaft
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Automobilindustrie - Schaulaufen in München/Corona - Neue Impfstoffe am Markt
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
06.09.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: EZB-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus – Wirtschafsdaten im Blick
05.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Swiss Life, UBS
01.09.23 Investiere in den ersten Porsche GT3 - diese Ikone wurde für den GT3 Cup-Serienrennsport entwickelt und gleichzeitig für den Strassengebrauch zugelassen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'374.00 19.17 9XSSMU
Short 11'637.99 13.08 DRSSMU
Short 12'023.32 8.92 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'939.24 08.09.2023 13:20:34
Long 10'458.68 19.17 5SSMWU
Long 10'247.37 13.92 5SSMPU
Long 9'811.30 8.96 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Nestlé Waters-Werk wird bestreikt - Nestlé kauft in Brasilien zu
UBS-Aktie verlustreich: UBS-Manager trennen sich von grösseren Aktienpaketen - Spartenverkauf der Credit Suisse an Apollo wird hinterfragt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Freitagmittag an Boden
Idorsia-Aktie knickt ein: Idorsia holt sich Rechte für Aprocitentan zurück
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Zinssorgen belasten: SMI dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Zulassungsanträge für Roche-Mittel Crovalimab in mehreren Ländern akzeptiert
Darum rutscht der Euro weiter ab zum Dollar - Franken wenig verändert
Swatch-Aktie profitiert: Swatch lanciert Ozean-Uhren in Partnerschaft mit Blancpain

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit