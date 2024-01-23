Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'168 -1.0%  SPI 14'571 -0.8%  Dow 37'936 -0.2%  DAX 16'660 -0.1%  Euro 0.9452 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'466 -0.3%  Gold 2'024 0.1%  Bitcoin 33'850 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8713 0.3%  Öl 79.8 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Logitech2575132Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Apple908440Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX am Nachmittag in Rot
Börse Wien in Grün: ATX Prime am Nachmittag stärker
Schwacher Handel: SLI legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein
Wiener Börse-Handel: ATX am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen
Zurückhaltung in Paris: CAC 40 schwächelt am Nachmittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
MorphoSys Aktie [Valor: 944497 / ISIN: DE0006632003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2024 16:03:02

EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero MorphoSys-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MorphoSys
37.55 CHF 15.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.01.2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Robert Atchinson
Date of birth: 24 Oct 1957
Natural person (first name, surname): Phillip Gross
Date of birth: 03 Dec 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Adage Capital Partners, L.P.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jan 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.01 % 0.00 % 5.01 % 37655137
Previous notification 4.38 % 0.00 % 4.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 0 1890000 0.00 % 5.01 %
Total 1890000 5.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Robert Atchinson / Phillip Gross % % %
Adage Capital Advisors, L.L.C. % % %
Adage Capital Partners GP, L.L.C. % % %
Adage Capital Partners, L.P. 5.01 % % 5.01 %
- % % %
Robert Atchinson / Phillip Gross % % %
Adage Capital Partners, L.L.C. % % %
Adage Capital Management, L.P. 5.01 % % 5.01 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jan 2024


23.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1821075  23.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1821075&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten