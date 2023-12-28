EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'058 -0.5%  SPI 14'477 -0.5%  Dow 37'729 0.2%  DAX 16'702 -0.2%  Euro 0.9318 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'514 -0.3%  Gold 2'073 -0.2%  Bitcoin 35'816 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8423 0.0%  Öl 78.5 -1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Richemont21048333
Top News
Die Wall Street-Pläne der UBS unter der Lupe: Darum will die Schweizer Grossbank in den USA nur die "Nummer sechs" werden
Peter E. Hubers Börsenausblick für 2024: Diese Investments könnten sich als lohnenswert erweisen
Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester
Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 mittags in der Gewinnzone
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
MorphoSys Aktie [Valor: 944497 / ISIN: DE0006632003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.12.2023 19:26:28

EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero MorphoSys-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MorphoSys
31.67 CHF 1.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.12.2023 / 19:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.18 % 15.98 % 16.16 % 37655137
Previous notification 0.11 % 17.61 % 17.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US6177602025 0 27615 0.00 % 0.07 %
DE0006632003 0 39908 0.00 % 0.11 %
Total 67523 0.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1615651 4.29 %
Right Of Use Open 2517532 6.69 %
Convertible Bond 16.10.2025 388440 1.03 %
    Total 4521623 12.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 19.12.2033 Cash 427051 1.13 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 167459 0.44 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 900000 2.39 %
      Total 1494510 3.97 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % 7.23 % 7.30 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 7.81 % 7.81 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Dec 2023


28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1804873  28.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804873&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MorphoSys

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.12.23 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.12.23 MorphoSys Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.12.23 MorphoSys Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.23 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.12.23 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG einen Rückblick über das Jahr 2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0idmlkZW8tc2hvcnRjb2RlIj48aWZyYW1lIHRpdGxlPSJXYWxsIFN0cmVldCBMaXZlIG1pdCBUaW0gU2Now6RmZXIg4oCTIEphaHJlc3LDvGNrYmxpY2sgMjAyMyB8IEJYIFN3aXNzIFRWIiB3aWR0aD0iMTQ4MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSI4MzMiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS1ub2Nvb2tpZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvOTFaQmtaZFhScjA/ZmVhdHVyZT1vZW1iZWQiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvdz0iYWNjZWxlcm9tZXRlcjsgYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhOyBneXJvc2NvcGU7IHBpY3R1cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZTsgd2ViLXNoYXJlIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
08:00 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
07:35 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Wenig bewegt zur Wochenmitte
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'558.62 19.09 DRSSMU
Short 11'764.68 13.67 6SSMPU
Short 12'196.04 8.86 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'057.55 28.12.2023 17:31:54
Long 10'583.55 18.45 SSQMJU
Long 10'364.99 13.59 SSOMLU
Long 9'950.17 8.86 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MorphoSys 102.00 4.62% MorphoSys

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Darum wertet der Franken zum Dollar und Euro kräftig auf
Hedgefonds-Manager Doug Kass nennt Crash der Apple-Aktie eine von "10 Überraschungen in 2024"
Roche-Aktie, ams OSRAM-Aktie & Co.: Diese Standard- und Nebenwerte sind die Top-Picks der Zürcher Kantonalbank für 2024
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Singapur verhängt Millionenstrafe gegen Credit Suisse
Bitcoin mit deutlichen Verlusten: Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Droht Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola die Pleite? So hoch ist die Chance laut Experten wirklich
Kuros-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kuros fokussiert sich auf MagnetOs - Fibrin-PTH kommt nicht in Phase III
UBS-Aktie schliesst mit kleinem Plus: UBS ist 2023 Spitzenreiter der globalen Banken beim Stellenabbau
Zwei Aktien treiben Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit