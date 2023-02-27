|
27.02.2023 16:00:07
EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1568679 27.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu MorphoSys
Analysen zu MorphoSys
|06.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|05.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.12.22
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.22
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|05.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.12.22
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.22
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|05.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.23
|MorphoSys Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.12.22
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.22
|MorphoSys Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.11.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?
Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten freundlich in die neue Woche. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Gewinnzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}