13.06.2025 13:23:04

EQS-PVR: Merck KGaA: Correction of a release from 05/06/2025 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA: Correction of a release from 05/06/2025 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.06.2025 / 13:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Merck KGaA
Street: Frankfurter Str. 250
Postal code: 64293
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OAREIS0MOPTW25

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: First Eagle Investment
City of registered office, country: New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
First Eagle Global Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Jun 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.12 % 0.00 % 5.12 % 129,242,252
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006599905 0 6,444,351 0.00 % 4.99 %
US5893392093 0 169,931 0.00 % 0.13 %
Total 6,614,282 5.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC 4.99 % % %
First Eagle Separate Account Management, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“FEIM”) is a US investment advisor registered under the Investment Advisors Act 1940. FEIM manages these shares on behalf of client accounts. One such client account is the First Eagle Global Fund. First Eagle Separate Account Management, LLC ("FESAM") is a wholly owned subsidiary of FEIM. FESAM manages the ADR shares noted above on behalf of client accounts 

Date
12 Jun 2025


13.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2154962  13.06.2025 CET/CEST

