EQS-PVR: Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG
Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.02.2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Medios AG
Street: Heidestraße 9
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marcel Jo Maschmeyer
Date of birth: 25 Jun 1989

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Feb 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.998146874178 % 0.00 % 4.998146874178 % 23805723
Previous notification 5.29 % 0.00 % 5.29 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1MMCC8 50000 1139845 0.21 % 4.79 %
Total 1189845 4.998146874178 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Marcel Jo Maschmeyer % % %
-Paladin Asset Management mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 4.79 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Feb 2024


14.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1836711  14.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836711&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

