Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
10.11.2022 14:18:24

EQS-PVR: Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc
Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.11.2022 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Standard Form TR-1
  Standard form for notification of major holdings
 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Linde PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify):
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Los Angeles, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
See Box 10
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Nov 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified:
08 Nov 2022
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 7.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company increased above 7.00% of total voting rights outstanding.
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A)		 % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.03% 0.13% 7.16% 494,379,532
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.87% 0.15% 7.02%  
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
IE00BZ12WP82 Common Stock   34,768,250   7.03%
         
SUBTOTAL A 34,768,250 7.03%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
N/A        
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock N/A N/A Physical settlement 649,888 0.13%
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2 649,888
 		 0.13%
 
                     
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Capital Research and Management Company 7.03%   7.16%
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.      
Capital International, Inc.      
Capital International Limited      
Capital International Sarl      
Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited      
Total 7.03%   7.16%
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder]  will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].
 
12. Additional information:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (CB&T). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (CGII), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (CGII management companies): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
 
 
Done at Los Angeles on 08 Nov 2022.
 

 


10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1484689  10.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

