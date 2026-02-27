Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’975 0.4%  SPI 19’194 0.2%  Dow 48’900 -1.2%  DAX 25’236 -0.2%  Euro 0.9081 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’124 -0.6%  Gold 5’220 0.7%  Bitcoin 50’845 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7688 -0.7%  Öl 72.8 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Dell-Aktie klettert deutlich: Starke Quartalsbilanz dank KI-Boom - höhere Dividende
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SoundHound-Aktie fester: KI-Unternehmen schlägt Prognosen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Sanofi-Aktie fester: Erweiterte Dupixent-Zulassung von Regeneron und Sanofi empfohlen
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

LEIFHEIT Aktie 339919 / DE0006464506

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.02.2026 15:36:14

EQS-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LEIFHEIT
13.56 CHF -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.02.2026 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Leifheitstrasse 1
Postal code: 56377
City: Nassau
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900DBX574P554QO57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Douglas Smith
Date of birth: 10 Jun 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Feb 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.979 % 0.00 % 2.979 % 9,170,000
Previous notification 3.521 % 0.00 % 3.521 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006464506 0 273,240 0.00 % 2.979 %
Total 273,240 2.979 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Douglas Smith % % %
Blackmoor Investment Partners LLC % % %
Blackmoor Ownership Holdings Limited % % %
Blackmoor Ownership Holdings Master Limited % % %
- % % %
Douglas Smith % % %
Blackmoor Investment Partners Limited % % %
Blackmoor Ownership Holdings Limited % % %
Blackmoor Ownership Holdings Master Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Feb 2026


27.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstrasse 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283212  27.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?