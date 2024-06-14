Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.06.2024 17:19:44

EQS-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

LEIFHEIT
15.56 CHF -1.43%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

14.06.2024 / 17:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
13 Jun 2024 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.01421 % 501,421
Previous publication 4.97 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
501,421 5.01421 % %


14.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925901  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

