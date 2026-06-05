EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.06.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
LEG Immobilien SE
Street:
Flughafenstrasse 99
Postal code:
40474
City:
Düsseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Jun 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.58 %
0.34 %
3.92 %
75570800
Previous notification
3.89 %
1.17 %
5.06 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110
0
2705106
0 %
3.58 %
Total
2705106
3.58 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
229712
0.3 %
Total
229712
0.3 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 10.06.2026 to 09.07.2026
at any time
Cash
21937
0.03 %
Convertible Bond
04.09.2030
at any time
Physical
2653
0 %
Total
24590
0.03 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05 Jun 2026
05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstrasse 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:
www.leg-se.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2340722 05.06.2026 CET/CEST
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