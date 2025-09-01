Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’236 0.4%  SPI 16’971 0.4%  Dow 45’545 -0.2%  DAX 24’033 0.6%  Euro 0.9371 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’377 0.5%  Gold 3’474 0.8%  Bitcoin 86’888 0.3%  Dollar 0.7995 0.0%  Öl 67.8 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Roche plant Phase-3-Studie für neues Bluthochdruckmittel
DSM-Firmenich mit Veränderungen in der Geschäftsleitung - Aktie schwächelt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Partners Group-Aktie etwas fester: Partners Group ernennt Ex-ABB-Manager als Bereichsleiter
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.09.2025 09:47:13

EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LEG Immobilien
62.51 CHF 2.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.09.2025 / 09:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 29 August 2025, LEG Immobilien SE received the following notification:

 

Subject: Statement of intent

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in LEG Immobilien SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):

  • BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
  • BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

  1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties’ overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients on both a short and a long term basis.

 

  1. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients and therefore we may also sell shares.

 

  1. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company’s annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.

 

  1. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

 

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.


01.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstrasse 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2191316  01.09.2025 CET/CEST