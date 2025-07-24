Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.07.2025 14:39:33

EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LEG Immobilien
62.51 CHF 2.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.07.2025 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LEG Immobilien SE
Street: Flughafenstrasse 99
Postal code: 40474
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.11 % 0.02 % 3.13 % 75570800
Previous notification 2.85 % 0 % 2.85 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110 0 2350662 0 % 3.11 %
Total 2350662 3.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
securities lending (right to recall) 15939 0.02 %
    Total 15939 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR AM % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi SGR SpA % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
BFT Investment Managers % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Austria GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Ireland Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Societe Generale Gestion % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jul 2025


24.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstrasse 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2174338  24.07.2025 CET/CEST

