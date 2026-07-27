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LANXESS Aktie 2046021 / DE0005470405

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27.07.2026 19:19:24

EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LANXESS
14.21 CHF 0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.07.2026 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0.00 % 2.97 % 86346303
Previous notification 3.24 % 0.00 % 3.24 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 2565385 0.00 % 2.97 %
Total 2565385 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title. 

Date
24 Jul 2026


27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com
LEI Code: 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

 
End of News EQS News Service

2371410  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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