EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.06.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code:
50569
City:
Cologne Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.76 %
1.70 %
5.46 %
86346303
Previous notification
2.73 %
1.78 %
4.51 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405
0
3241159
0.00 %
3.76 %
Total
3241159
3.76 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
265775
0.31 %
Total
265775
0.31 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
21/06/2027 - 22/06/2027
n/a
Cash
19600
0.02 %
Portfolio Swap
18/06/2026 - 08/05/2029
n/a
Cash
1186036
1.37 %
Total
1205636
1.39 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Bank PLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Barclays PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Bank PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
3.66 %
%
5.06 %
-
%
%
%
Barclays PLC
%
%
%
Barclays Bank PLC
%
%
%
Barclays US Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Barclays US LLC
%
%
%
Barclays Group US Inc.
%
%
%
Barclays Capital Inc.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02 Jun 2026
03.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet:
www.lanxess.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2338822 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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