Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
LANXESS Aktie [Valor: 2046021 / ISIN: DE0005470405]
24.06.2023 07:33:56

EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LANXESS
26.60 CHF 2.38%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2023 / 07:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays Plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.93 % 0.62 % 3.55 % 86346303
Previous notification 3.26 % 0.55 % 3.81 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 2530900 0.00 % 2.93 %
Total 2530900 2.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 09/01/2024-19/05/2025 n/a Cash 169114 0.20 %
Portfolio Swap 25/09/2023-26/05/2025 n/a Cash 327774 0.38 %
Put Option 21/06/2024 n/a Physical 35171 0.04 %
      Total 532059 0.62 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays Plc % % %
Barclays Bank Plc % % %
Barclays Capital Securities Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Jun 2023


24.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1664773  24.06.2023 CET/CEST

