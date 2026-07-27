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Kontron Aktie 10395864 / AT0000A0E9W5

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27.07.2026 19:30:04

EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Kontron
22.07 CHF 3.91%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.07.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  24.7.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Kontron AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City: Wilmington, DE
Country: United States of America (USA)

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.7.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
1,56 %		  
4,30 %		  
5,86 %		  
63 860 568
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,17 %		  
5,81 %		  
5,98 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A0E9W5   995 068   1,56 %
SUBTOTAL A 995 068 1,56 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open N/A 2 110 821 3,31 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 2 110 821 3,31 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Swap 17/07/2036 N/A Cash 511 881 0,80 %
Call Warrant 31/12/2030 N/A Cash 122 428 0,19 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 634 309 0,99 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 1,35 % 2,17 % 3,52 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,01 % 1,93 % 1,94 %
6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,02 % 0,19 % 0,21 %
8 GSAM Holdings LLC 1      
9 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 8 0,03 % 0,00 % 0,03 %
10 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 8      
11 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 10      
12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 11      
13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 12 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 8      
15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 14      
16 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 15      
17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 16      
18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 17      
19 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 18      
20 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 19 0,13 % 0,00 % 0,13 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 London am  24.7.2026


27.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433

 
End of News EQS News Service

2371556  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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