EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.08.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code:
34131
City:
Kassel Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
1.24 %
3.64 %
4.88 %
179100000
Previous notification
1.69 %
3.37 %
5.06 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888
0
2221313
0.00 %
1.24 %
Total
2221313
1.24 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
344306
0.19 %
Third parties convertible bonds where right of use
16/06/2031
16/06/2031
697236
0.39 %
Convertible bonds
16/06/2031
16/06/2031
290050
0.16 %
Total
1331592
0.74 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
30/09/2026 -23/08/2030
30/09/2026 -23/08/2030
Cash
5145409
2.87 %
Cash-settled Call Options
18/09/2026 -02/01/2099
Anytime
Cash
34038
0.02 %
Total
5179447
2.89 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04 Aug 2026
04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet:
www.k-plus-s.com
LEI Code:
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
End of News
EQS News Service
2377064 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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