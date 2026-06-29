EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code:
34131
City:
Kassel Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jun 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
1.60 %
3.51 %
5.10 %
179100000
Previous notification
1.33 %
4.88 %
6.21 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888
0
2857842
0.00 %
1.60 %
US48265W1080
0
795
0.00 %
0 %
Total
2858637
1.60 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
3321271
1.85 %
Physical Call Options
18/09/2026 - 18/12/2026
n/a
600000
0.34 %
Rights of Use Depositary Receipts
n/a
n/a
2960
0 %
Rights of Use Common Stock
n/a
n/a
3406
0 %
Total
3927637
2.19 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swaps
24/07/2026 - 18/01/2029
n/a
Cash
2353946
1.31 %
Total
2353946
1.31 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Bank of America, National Association
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26 Jun 2026
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet:
www.k-plus-s.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2355248 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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