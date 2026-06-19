EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.06.2026 / 08:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code:
34131
City:
Kassel Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SIH Partners, LLLP City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jun 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.54 %
9.73 %
10.27 %
179100000
Previous notification
0.0014427694 %
9.65 %
9.66 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888
0
965832
0.00 %
0.54 %
Total
965832
0.54 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
CALL OPTION
19/06/2026-17/12/2027
Anytime
15161700
8.47 %
CALL OPTION
19/06/2026-18/12/2026
19/06/2026-18/12/2026
14800
0.01 %
Total
15176500
8.47 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
PUT OPTION
19/06/2026-17/12/2027
Anytime
Physical
2206900
1.23 %
PUT OPTION
19/06/2026-18/12/2026
19/06/2026-18/12/2026
Physical
37100
0.02 %
Total
2244000
1.25 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SIH Partners, LLLP
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Securities Limited
%
9.73 %
10.27 %
-
%
%
%
SIH Partners, LLLP
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Group Limited
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18 Jun 2026
19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet:
www.k-plus-s.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2349482 19.06.2026 CET/CEST
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