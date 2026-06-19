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K+S Aktie 13421328 / DE000KSAG888

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19.06.2026 08:16:03

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

K+S
12.32 CHF -2.72%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.06.2026 / 08:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SIH Partners, LLLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.54 % 9.73 % 10.27 % 179100000
Previous notification 0.0014427694 % 9.65 % 9.66 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 965832 0.00 % 0.54 %
Total 965832 0.54 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CALL OPTION 19/06/2026-17/12/2027 Anytime 15161700 8.47 %
CALL OPTION 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 14800 0.01 %
    Total 15176500 8.47 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
PUT OPTION 19/06/2026-17/12/2027 Anytime Physical 2206900 1.23 %
PUT OPTION 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 19/06/2026-18/12/2026 Physical 37100 0.02 %
      Total 2244000 1.25 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SIH Partners, LLLP % % %
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % %
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited % % %
Susquehanna International Securities Limited % 9.73 % 10.27 %
- % % %
SIH Partners, LLLP % % %
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC % % %
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited % % %
Susquehanna International Group Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Jun 2026


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2349482  19.06.2026 CET/CEST

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