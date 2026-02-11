Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
K+S Aktie 13421328 / DE000KSAG888

11.02.2026 18:05:03

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

K+S
13.32 CHF 0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.02.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Feb 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.61 % 4.40 % 5.01 % 179100000
Previous notification 0.01 % 3.11 % 3.13 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 1092283 0.00 % 0.61 %
US48265W1080 0 1080 0.00 % 0 %
Total 1093363 0.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 3139959 1.75 %
Physical Call Options 19/06/2026 - 18/12/2026 n/a 800000 0.45 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 798919 0.45 %
    Total 4738878 2.65 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 27/02/2026 - 15/02/2028 n/a Cash 3148042 1.76 %
      Total 3148042 1.76 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Feb 2026


11.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2275096  11.02.2026 CET/CEST

