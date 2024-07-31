Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
K+S Aktie [Valor: 13421328 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888]
EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

K+S
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.80 % 3.42 % 5.22 % 179100000
Previous notification 0.66 % 3.48 % 4.14 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 3226443 0.00 % 1.80 %
Total 3226443 1.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 39772 0.02 %
    Total 39772 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 28/11/2024 -27/06/2029 28/11/2024 -27/06/2029 Cash 6045790 3.38 %
Cash-settled Call Options 20/12/2024 - 02/01/2099 Anytime Cash 44076 0.02 %
      Total 6089866 3.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % 5.06 %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 Jul 2024


31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1958371  31.07.2024 CET/CEST

pagehit