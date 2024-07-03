Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 -0.3%  SPI 15’956 -0.2%  Dow 39’332 0.4%  DAX 18’164 -0.7%  Euro 0.9722 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’906 -0.5%  Gold 2’338 0.3%  Bitcoin 55’178 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9049 0.1%  Öl 86.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Goldpreis: Stabilisierung nach "taubenhaften" Fed-Statements
Holcim-Aktie: Standort in Holderbank wird aufgegeben
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
Tesla-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juni vom Papier halten
Dupixent von Sanofi erhält EU-Zulassung für COPD-Behandlung
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
K+S Aktie [Valor: 13421328 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2024 08:38:02

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero K+S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

K+S
13.58 CHF 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2024 / 08:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code: 34131
City: Kassel
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jun 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.04 % 4.90 % 4.94 % 179100000
Previous notification 0.27 % 4.90 % 5.17 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888 0 75569 0 % 0.04 %
Total 75569 0.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1095937 0.61 %
Right Of Use Open 4271 0.002 %
Call Warrant 17.01.2025 29536 0.02 %
Call Option 21.03.2025 900000 0.50 %
    Total 2029744 1.13 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Future 18.12.2026 Cash 1190493 0.66 %
Call Option 20.12.2030 Cash 645375 0.36 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1107426 0.62 %
Put Option 17.12.2027 Physical 500000 0.28 %
Swap 26.06.2034 Cash 2712446 1.51 %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 588116 0.33 %
      Total 6743855 3.77 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jul 2024


03.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1938375  03.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938375&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu K+S AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07:16 K+S Sell UBS AG
27.06.24 K+S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.06.24 K+S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.06.24 K+S Add Baader Bank
11.06.24 K+S Hold Warburg Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:14 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Volatiler Juli-Auftakt
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: To the east and to the farms
02.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.07.24 Marktüberblick: Zalando nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
02.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
02.07.24 SMI-Anleger atmen etwas auf
02.07.24 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
01.07.24 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.97 18.46 NRSSMU
Short 12’719.77 13.79 YXSSMU
Short 13’226.49 8.69 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’011.02 02.07.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’466.36 18.46 ITUBSU
Long 11’242.45 13.79 UBSY9U
Long 10’729.98 8.73 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

K+S AG 18.20 -11.39% K+S AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
BlackRock-Aktie leichter: BlackRock zahlt Milliarden für Datenspezialisten Preqin
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Vormittag Verlust reich
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein: Hurrikan 'Beryl' droht mit Schäden - auch Munich Re-Aktien & Co. belastet
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Vormittag mit Einbussen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit