|
25.03.2024 08:47:57
EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1865803 25.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu K+S AG
Analysen zu K+S AG
|22.03.24
|K+S Sell
|UBS AG
|21.03.24
|K+S Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.24
|K+S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.03.24
|K+S Sell
|UBS AG
|21.03.24
|K+S Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.24
|K+S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.24
|K+S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.03.24
|K+S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.24
|K+S Add
|Baader Bank
|04.03.24
|K+S Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.24
|K+S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.03.24
|K+S Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.03.24
|K+S Hold
|Warburg Research
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vorbörslich etwas leichter -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird zum Wochenstart etwas schwächer erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte sich ohne grosse Ausschläge präsentieren. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}