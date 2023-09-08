Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
K+S Aktie [Valor: 13421328 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888]
08.09.2023 20:01:20

EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

K+S
16.52 CHF -5.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

08.09.2023 / 20:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
08 Sep 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.06 % 191,400,000
Previous publication - % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
5,851,092 - 3.06 % - %


08.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1722531  08.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722531&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

