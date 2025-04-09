|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
09.04.2025 10:52:19
EQS-PVR: IONOS Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IONOS Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
English
Company:
IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2113742 09.04.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu IONOS
04.04.25
IONOS Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
28.03.25
IONOS Kaufen
DZ BANK
28.03.25
IONOS Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
28.03.25
IONOS Buy
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.03.25
IONOS Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
