09.02.2023 13:43:44

EQS-PVR: IONOS Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

IONOS
17.03 EUR -3.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IONOS Group SE
IONOS Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.02.2023 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: IONOS Group SE
Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57
Postal code: 56410
City: Montabaur
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NQNTF0AP2MP438

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Warburg Pincus & Co.
City of registered office, country: New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Feb 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.60 % 0.56 % 21.16 % 140000000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3E00M1 0 28846553 0.00 % 20.60 %
Total 28846553 20.60 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities loan (IPO Greenshoe option) 10.03.2023 n/a Both 784350 0.56 %
      Total 784350 0.56 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Warburg Pincus & Co. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II, L.P. % % %
WP Global LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus XII, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII, L.P. % % %
WP XII International Holdings LLC % % %
WP Equity XII Investments S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II (GP) S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp 20.60 % % 21.16 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus & Co. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II, L.P. % % %
WP Global LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus XII, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-B, L.P. % % %
WP XII International Holdings LLC % % %
WP Equity XII Investments S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II (GP) S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp 20.60 % % 21.16 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus & Co. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II, L.P. % % %
WP Global LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus XII, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus XII Partners, L.P. % % %
WP XII International Holdings LLC % % %
WP Equity XII Investments S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II (GP) S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp 20.60 % % 21.16 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus & Co. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II, L.P. % % %
WP Global LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus XII, L.P. % % %
WP XII Partners, L.P. % % %
WP XII International Holdings LLC % % %
WP Equity XII Investments S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II (GP) S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp 20.60 % % 21.16 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus & Co. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II, L.P. % % %
WP Global LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus XII, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-D, L.P. % % %
WP XII International Holdings LLC % % %
WP Equity XII Investments S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II (GP) S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp 20.60 % % 21.16 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus & Co. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II, L.P. % % %
WP Global LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus XII, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII-E, L.P. % % %
WP XII International Holdings LLC % % %
WP Equity XII Investments S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II (GP) S.à r.l. % % %
WP XII Venture Holdings II SCSp 20.60 % % 21.16 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 Feb 2023


09.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1556345  09.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556345&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

