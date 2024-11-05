EQS-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Street:
Grugaplatz 2-4
Postal code:
45131
City:
Essen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Federico Riggio Date of birth: 24 Sep 1987
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Oct 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.27 %
1.19 %
4.46 %
46988336
Previous notification
2.75 %
0.98 %
3.73 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80
0
1537460
0.00 %
3.27 %
Total
1537460
3.27 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
cash-settled equity swap
17/12/2024
17/12/2024
Cash
293546
0.62 %
cash-settled equity swap
05/05/2026
05/05/2026
Cash
263614
0.56 %
Total
557160
1.19 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Federico Riggio
%
%
%
F Squared S.r.l.
%
%
%
Rule 72 S.r.l.
%
%
%
Helikon Investments Holdings Company Limited
%
%
%
Helikon Investments Limited
3.27 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01 Nov 2024
