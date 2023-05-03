EQS-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'459 0.3%  SPI 15'117 0.5%  Dow 33'685 -1.1%  DAX 15'811 0.5%  Euro 0.9801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'317 0.5%  Gold 2'017 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'415 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8881 -0.6%  Öl 73.7 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: QUALCOMM legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Klöckner-Aktie etwas tiefer: Klöckner verzeichnet zum Jahresauftakt Verluste
UniCredit-Aktie in Grün: UniCredit passt nach Rekordquartal Prognosen nach oben an - Mehr Geld für Aktionäre
GKB-Aktie stabil: GKB ernennt neue Leiter für Bereiche Private Banking und Geschäftskunden
Stellantis-Aktie in Rot: Stellantis kann Umsatz dank höherer Preise deutlich steigern
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Tesla11448018Holcim1221405ams24924656Idorsia36346343Sika41879292
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Instone Real Estate Group Aktie [Valor: 43490180 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2023 11:33:31

EQS-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Instone Real Estate Group
7.01 EUR -1.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.05.2023 / 11:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On April 28, 2023, we received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG from the notifying party specified below:

April 26, 2023

Subj: Notification of Major Holdings

In compliance with applicable German securities laws, this is to formally notify Instone Real Estate Group SE ('Instone') that Samarra Company Limited ('Samarra') has filed on 25 April 2023 a Sec. 33 Notification of Major Holdings with BaFin ('Notification') in connection with its holdings in your esteemed company.

The intent of the Notification is to disclose to BaFin that Samarra has crossed the 10% holding threshold in Instone and that its current holdings in your company stand at 10.04% of the voting rights.

We confirm that the goal behind Samarras recent purchase of Instone shares and its holding of 10.04% of Instones voting rights is merely for trading profits purposes. Samarra does not seek to influence the composition of the administrative, managing or supervisory bodies of Instone neither does it seek any material change in the current policies of the company in relation to the capital structure, the ratio between equity and debt or the dividends.

Samarra does not intend, as at today, to acquire further voting rights directly or indirectly within the next 12 months. At the same time, Samarra cannot rule out that it would or may purchase additional voting rights during said period depending on market opportunities, Instones operational performance and broader German macro indicators.

Please note that the voting rights were acquired using solely equity.

Many Thanks in advance

Essa Mohammed Abdulkhuder A H Ibrahim

Director


03.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1623163  03.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623163&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
17.03.23 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.01.23 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.23 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
21.11.22 Instone Real Estate Group Underweight Barclays Capital
18.11.22 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:43 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:37 Marktüberblick: Sichere Häfen gesucht
08:22 SMI-Anleger wagen sich nicht aus der Deckung
07:55 Börse Aktuell – Heute Abend wissen wir mehr
02.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
02.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
02.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'915.51 19.94 A0SSMU
Short 12'173.62 13.81 OFSSMU
Short 12'616.56 8.96 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'460.90 03.05.2023 11:40:35
Long 10'990.13 19.43 YJSSMU
Long 10'741.90 13.57 YQSSMU
Long 10'300.23 8.96 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meyer Burger am 02.05.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
Logitech-Aktie weit im Plus: Logitech vermeldet deutlich weniger Umsatz - Gewinn sackt ebenfalls ab
CS- und UBS-Aktien schwächer: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Woche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich knapp in Grün
SoFi Technologies gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
BP-Aktie gibt nach: BP im ersten Quartal über den Erwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit