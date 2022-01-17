EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
United Kingdom, 17.1.2022
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Bank of America Corporation
City: Wilmington, DE
Country: United States of America
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.1.2022
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|2,87 %
|1,25 %
|4,12 %
|123 293 795
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000A21KS2
|
|3 540 853
|
|2,87 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|3 540 853
|2,87 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Right to Recall
|N/A
|N/A
|7 095
|0,01 %
|Rights of Use
|N/A
|N/A
|1 375 453
|1,12 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|1 382 548
|1,12 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Swaps
|08/06/2023 - 04/07/2023
|N/A
|Cash
|153 317
|0,12 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|153 317
|0,12 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|Bank of America Corporation
|
|
|
|
|2
|NB Holdings Corporation
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
|3
|
|
|
|5
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
|4
|
|
|
|6
|Merrill Lynch International
|5
|2,87 %
|1,25 %
|4,12 %
|7
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|2
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
United Kingdom am 17.1.2022