EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.12.2021 / 22:06

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Vienna, 3.12.2021 Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Ford Motor Co. / Tesla Inc. 114087573 59.00 % 20.00 % Ford Motor Co. / Tesla Inc. 113137145 55.00 % 19.00 % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 113137146 59.00 % 18.20 % Overview

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Radovan Vitek

4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI Property Group S.A.

WXZ1 a.s.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.12.2021



6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 14,78 % 0,00 % 14,78 % 123 293 795 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 18 218 530 14,78 % SUBTOTAL A 18 218 530 14,78 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Radovan Vitek 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Whislow Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Ravento S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 5 Efimacor S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 6 Larnoya Invest S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,3,4,5,6 3,36 % 0,00 % 3,36 % 8 WXZ1 a.s. 7 11,41 % 0,00 % 11,41 % 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

- Vienna am 3.12.2021

03.12.2021

