EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Vienna, 3.12.2021

Overview



1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Radovan Patrick Vitek

4. Name of shareholder(s): WXZ1 a.s.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.12.2021



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 123 293 795 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11,41 % 0,00 % 11,41 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Radovan Patrick Vitek 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Mountfort Investments S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Mountfort Investments S.à r.l. has sold on 1 December 2021 its 100% share in WXZ1 a.s.

Vienna am 3.12.2021