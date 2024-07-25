Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’055 -1.2%  SPI 16’013 -1.2%  Dow 39’854 -1.3%  DAX 18’134 -1.4%  Euro 0.9538 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’774 -1.8%  Gold 2’375 -1.0%  Bitcoin 56’558 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8787 -0.7%  Öl 80.6 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405
Top News
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Julius Bär schreibt im Halbjahr tieferen Gewinn
Lonza-Aktie nach starken Halbjahreszahlen im Höhenflug
Nach Genehmigung: Milliarden-Zuflüsse in Spot-Ether ETFs prognostiziert
Nestlé-Aktie verliert dennoch stark: Nestlé verkauft im ersten Halbjahr wieder mehr
Roche-Aktien gefragt: Roche hebt nach erstem Semester Gewinnausblick an
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Hypoport Aktie [Valor: 3521872 / ISIN: DE0005493365]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2024 11:49:02

EQS-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Hypoport-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Hypoport
261.37 CHF -11.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Hypoport SE
Street: Heidestraße 8
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.21 % 0.00 % 3.21 % 6872164
Previous notification 2.98 % 0.80 % 3.78 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005493365 0 220443 0.00 % 3.21 %
Total 220443 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jul 2024


25.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1954257  25.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954257&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Hypoport SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hypoport SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
24.07.24 Hypoport Hold Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
19.06.24 Hypoport Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.06.24 Hypoport Buy Warburg Research
15.05.24 Hypoport Buy Warburg Research
18.03.24 Hypoport Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Cintas
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:32 UBS KeyInvest: USA - Ein heisser Sommer / Mode-Detailhandel - Schicker Look
10:31 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse hebt Ausblick an
10:14 Nestlé und Roche heute im Fokus
06:11 ETF-Sparpläne bei neon invest | BX Swiss TV
24.07.24 Bewölkter Himmel über Meyer Burger
23.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, ALPHABET INC-CL A
23.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
22.07.24 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’589.21 18.88 OBSSMU
Short 12’814.71 13.97 Y4SSMU
Short 13’347.36 8.63 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’055.20 25.07.2024 11:42:36
Long 11’700.00 19.83
Long 11’320.22 13.89 UNBZSU
Long 10’841.31 8.98 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie verliert dennoch stark: Nestlé verkauft im ersten Halbjahr wieder mehr
Roche-Aktien gefragt: Roche hebt nach erstem Semester Gewinnausblick an
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Mittwochnachmittag nach
Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach erneutem Gewinnrückgang kräftig ab
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein
Alphabet-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Umsatz und Gewinnerwartungen übertroffen
LVMH-Aktie unter Druck: Louis Vuitton-Eigentümer LVMH verfehlt Umsatzerwartungen
UBS-Aktie leichter: Früherer CS-Fondsbereich wird an das Management verkauft
Darum legt der Franken zum Euro und US-Dollar zu
SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Wall Street schlisst deutlich tiefer -- Märkte in Asien schliesslich im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit