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HUGO BOSS Aktie 18789679 / DE000A1PHFF7

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04.08.2026 15:09:43

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS
35.36 CHF 0.01%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.08.2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.05 % 16.49 % 17.54 % 69016167
Previous notification 0.90 % 15.91 % 16.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A41YFA8 0 242999 0 % 0.35 %
DE000A1PHFF7 0 479518 0 % 0.69 %
US4445601069 0 6 0 % 0.000009 %
Total 722523 1.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1466922 2.13 %
Right Of Use Open 51236 0.07 %
Call Warrant 24.01.2028 108419 0.16 %
Call Option 17.12.2027 2725000 3.95 %
Swap 24.01.2028 109625 0.16 %
    Total 4461202 6.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 18.06.2027 Physical 6653300 9.64 %
Swap 28.07.2036 Cash 214760 0.31 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 50391 0.07 %
      Total 6918451 10.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 14.52 % 15.03 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Aug 2026


04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
LEI Code: 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

 
End of News EQS News Service

2377144  04.08.2026 CET/CEST

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