HUGO BOSS Aktie 18789679 / DE000A1PHFF7
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27.07.2026 08:57:33
EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|LEI Code:
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371672 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial
Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG
Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG
|13.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Hold
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|22.06.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.26
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.06.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.26
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.12.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.06.26
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.26
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
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