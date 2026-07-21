EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.07.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
HUGO BOSS AG
Street:
Holy-Allee 3
Postal code:
72555
City:
Metzingen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900LFVU534EBRXD13
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Ashley Date of birth: 09 Dec 1964
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Frasers Group plc
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jul 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
30.28 %
30.36 %
60.64 %
69016167
Previous notification
25.21 %
32.00 %
57.21 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7
0
20897361
0.00 %
30.28 %
Total
20897361
30.28 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Put Option
18/12/2026
Physical
1553300
2.25 %
Put Option
18/12/2026
Physical
1202600
1.74 %
Put Option
19/03/2027
Physical
700000
1.01 %
Put Option
18/06/2027
Physical
3500000
5.07 %
Put Option
17/12/2027
Physical
3500000
5.07 %
Put Option
16/06/2028
Physical
3500000
5.07 %
Put Option
15/12/2028
Physical
3500000
5.07 %
Put Option
21/12/2029
Physical
3500000
5.07 %
Total
20955900
30.36 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Michael Ashley
%
%
%
-Mash Holdings Topco
Limited
%
%
%
-Mash Holdings Limited
%
%
%
-Mash Beta Limited
%
%
%
-Frasers Group plc
30.28 %
30.36 %
60.64 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20 Jul 2026
21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet:
www.hugoboss.com
LEI Code:
529900LFVU534EBRXD13
End of News
EQS News Service
2369210 21.07.2026 CET/CEST
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