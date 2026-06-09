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HUGO BOSS Aktie 18789679 / DE000A1PHFF7

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09.06.2026 16:12:53

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS
33.64 CHF 1.72%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.06.2026 / 16:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By written communication dated 8 June 2026 and received on the very same day, HUGO BOSS AG has been notified pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 sentence 2 WpHG due to change in objectives within the meaning of Section 43 para. 1 sentence 1 WpHG:

We refer to the notification of the holder of significant shareholdings in accordance with Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) on 26 November 2025.

On behalf of Michael Ashley, Mash Holdings Topco Limited, Mash Holdings Limited, Mash Beta Limited and Frasers Group Plc, we hereby notify you pursuant Section 43 (1) sentence 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of a change with regard to the objectives of the investment in Hugo Boss AG with regard to the exercise of influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Hugo Boss AG in accordance with Section 43 (1) no. 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as follows:

1. The objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:
Frasers Group Plc hereby announces that it has reassessed its position regarding Stephan Sturm, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hugo Boss AG. Frasers Group Plc now supports Mr. Sturm in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Accordingly, Frasers Group Plc. no longer intends to exert influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board of Hugo Boss AG with the objective of removing Mr. Sturm or appointing a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Frasers Group Plc refers to its notification dated 3 July 2025 and announces that it also welcomes the dividend as approved by the annual general meeting 2026 and, to that extent, supports the amended dividend policy of Hugo Boss AG.

Otherwise, the objectives set out in the notification dated 26 November 2025 remain unchanged.
 

09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2342568  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

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