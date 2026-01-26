Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’142 0.0%  SPI 18’189 -0.2%  Dow 49’306 0.4%  DAX 24’933 0.1%  Euro 0.9223 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’958 0.2%  Gold 5’089 2.1%  Bitcoin 67’717 0.6%  Dollar 0.7760 0.1%  Öl 65.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526
Top News
Ausblick: Logitech vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
Zwischentief nach Options-Freigabe: Was bedeutet das für die DroneShield-Aktie?
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +35%
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: HSBC sieht nach Auslieferungsdaten weiter Risiken
Suche...

HUGO BOSS Aktie 18789679 / DE000A1PHFF7

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.01.2026 18:10:53

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS
31.70 CHF -1.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.01.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jan 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.11 % 4.95 % 5.06 % 70400000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 79418 0 0.11 % 0.00 %
Total 79418 0.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities NA NA 439468 0.62 %
American Call Option 2026-12-18 2026-03-20 to 2026-12-18 1636900 2.33 %
European Call Warrant 2027-06-25 2026-03-27 to 2027-06-25 13759 0.02 %
    Total 2090127 2.97 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contracts For Difference 2028-11-23 2026-02-16 to 2028-11-23 Cash 9148 0.01 %
American Put Option 2027-12-17 2026-03-20 to 2027-12-17 Physical 1235000 1.75 %
European Call Warrant 2026-02-03 2026-02-03 Cash 2 0 %
American Call Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-03-27 to 2027-03-26 Cash 33785 0.05 %
European Put Warrant 2027-03-26 2026-03-27 to 2027-03-26 Physical 6135 0.01 %
American Put Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash 16140 0.02 %
American Call Warrant on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 6874 0.01 %
American Call Option 2033-01-03 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash 56129 0.08 %
American Put Option 2033-01-03 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash 22264 0.03 %
American Call Option on basket 2033-01-03 2033-01-03 Cash 7985 0.01 %
      Total 1393462 1.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % %
SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Jan 2026


26.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2266210  26.01.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten