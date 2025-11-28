EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.11.2025 / 18:01 CET/CEST

By written communication dated 26 November 2025 and received on the very same day, HUGO BOSS has been notified pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 sentence 2 WpHG due to change in objectives within the meaning of Section 43 para. 1 sentence 1 WpHG:



We refer to the notification of the holder of significant shareholdings in accordance with Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) by Michael Ashley, Mash Hold-ings Limited, Mash Beta Limited and Frasers Group Plc. on 1 July 2025.



On behalf of Michael Ashley, Mash Holdings Limited, Mash Beta Limited and Frasers Group Plc., we hereby notify you pursuant Section 43 (1) sentence 2 of the German Secu-rities Trading Act (WpHG) of a change with regard to the objectives of the investment in Hugo Boss AG with regard to the exercise of influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Hugo Boss AG in accordance with Section 43 (1) no. 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as follows:



1. The objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:



Frasers Group Plc. no longer supports Stephan Sturm, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Sturm has previously advised Frasers Group Plc. that without their support he would not wish to remain as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hugo Boss AG. With the objectives of, if necessary, removing Mr. Sturm and appointing a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Frasers Group Plc. intends to exert influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board of Hugo Boss AG.



Otherwise, the objectives set out in the notification dated 1 July 2025 remain un-changed.

