Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: CFRA nennt zehn Tech-Favoriten für 2026 - KI bleibt grösster Wachstumstreiber
HENSOLDT-Aktie leichter: Personalvorstand scheidet krankheitsbedingt aus
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: E-Autobauer verschärft Entkopplung von China - Zulieferer müssen alternative Standorte nutzen
Stadler-Aktie höher: Rekurs gegen SBB-Auftrag an Siemens eingelegt
TUI-Aktie im Aufwind: Was hinter dem Kurssprung steckt
HUGO BOSS Aktie 18789679 / DE000A1PHFF7

28.11.2025 18:01:13

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS
35.78 CHF -1.06%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.11.2025 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By written communication dated 26 November 2025 and received on the very same day, HUGO BOSS has been notified pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 sentence 2 WpHG due to change in objectives within the meaning of Section 43 para. 1 sentence 1 WpHG:

We refer to the notification of the holder of significant shareholdings in accordance with Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) by Michael Ashley, Mash Hold-ings Limited, Mash Beta Limited and Frasers Group Plc. on 1 July 2025.

On behalf of Michael Ashley, Mash Holdings Limited, Mash Beta Limited and Frasers Group Plc., we hereby notify you pursuant Section 43 (1) sentence 2 of the German Secu-rities Trading Act (WpHG) of a change with regard to the objectives of the investment in Hugo Boss AG with regard to the exercise of influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Hugo Boss AG in accordance with Section 43 (1) no. 3 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) as follows:

1. The objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:

Frasers Group Plc. no longer supports Stephan Sturm, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Sturm has previously advised Frasers Group Plc. that without their support he would not wish to remain as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hugo Boss AG. With the objectives of, if necessary, removing Mr. Sturm and appointing a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Frasers Group Plc. intends to exert influence on the composition of the Supervisory Board of Hugo Boss AG.

Otherwise, the objectives set out in the notification dated 1 July 2025 remain un-changed.

28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237650  28.11.2025 CET/CEST

