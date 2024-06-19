|
19.06.2024 13:25:50
EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1928919 19.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG
Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG
|17.06.24
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.06.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.06.24
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.06.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.06.24
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.06.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.23
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.03.23
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.01.23
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.09.22
|HUGO BOSS Reduce
|Baader Bank
|20.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.05.24
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ BE Semiconductors
✅ KKR
✅ LAM Research
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: SMI und DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich -- US-Börsen bleiben geschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zur Wochenmitte seitwärts. Die asiatischen schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}