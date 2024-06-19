Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’063 0.1%  SPI 16’022 0.1%  Dow 38’835 0.2%  DAX 18’111 -0.1%  Euro 0.9507 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’906 -0.2%  Gold 2’331 0.1%  Bitcoin 57’580 0.0%  Dollar 0.8841 0.0%  Öl 85.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
BBVA-Aktie fester: BBVA stellt Weichen für Digitalbank-Launch in Deutschland bis 2025
Swiss Life-Aktie fester: Immobilienfonds legt Ausgabepreis für Kapitalerhöhung fest
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
Fraport-Chef Schulte plant organisches Wachstum in den nächsten Jahren - Fraport-Aktie im Minus
Vodafone-Aktie gesucht: Grossteil der Indus-Towers-Beteiligung verkauft
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

HUGO BOSS Aktie [Valor: 18789679 / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.06.2024 13:25:50

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero HUGO BOSS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

HUGO BOSS
42.00 CHF 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.06.2024 / 13:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jun 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.52 % 4.20 % 6.72 % 70400000
Previous notification 3.14 % 4.28 % 7.42 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 1775874 0.00 % 2.52 %
US4445601069 0 97 0.00 % 0 %
Total 1775971 2.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 21728 0.03 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 216898 0.31 %
Physical Call Option 20/12/2024 n/a 287700 0.41 %
    Total 526326 0.75 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 27/06/2024 - 15/06/2029 n/a Cash 2370531 3.37 %
Put Option 20/12/2024 n/a Physical 60000 0.09 %
      Total 2430531 3.45 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % 5.04 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Jun 2024


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1928919  19.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1928919&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
17.06.24 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.06.24 HUGO BOSS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.24 HUGO BOSS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.24 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.05.24 HUGO BOSS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ BE Semiconductors
✅ KKR
✅ LAM Research

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:46 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf begeistert nicht
09:01 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Erholung gewinnt an Kontur
18.06.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
18.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut, Logitech, Lonza
18.06.24 Spreading Treasury and TBA futures to Manage the Mortgage Basis
18.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’542.78 19.44 S2S3XU
Short 12’791.87 13.93 UBSAOU
Short 13’270.82 8.93 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’065.37 19.06.2024 13:50:33
Long 11’564.38 19.76 UBSL2U
Long 11’298.72 13.85 YHUBSU
Long 10’824.23 8.99 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Euro gibt Gewinne ab - auch Franken klar tiefer
UBS-CEO Ermotti: Können nicht den Preis für CS-Untergang zahlen - Finma verzichtet auf wettbewerbsrechtliche Auflagen - Aktie unbeeindruckt
Roche-Aktie höher: Roche erhält US-Zulassung für digitales Bildgebungssystem - Lizenzvereinbarung mit Ascidian Therapeutics
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
GameStop-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hauptversammlung entpuppt sich als Flop
Komax-Aktie knickt ein: Komax erleidet Umsatzeinbruch und führt Kurzarbeit ein
Anlageentscheidung: Starinvestor Warren Buffett weiss in wenigen Minuten, ob sich eine Investition lohnt
Zurich-Aktie freundlich: Mehrheitsbeteiligung an indischer Kotak General Insurance erworben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit