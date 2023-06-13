|
13.06.2023 14:31:41
EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Dieselstraße 12
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1655575 13.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG
Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG
|07.06.23
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.06.23
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.06.23
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.23
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.03.23
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.01.23
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.09.22
|HUGO BOSS Reduce
|Baader Bank
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?
Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: SMI-Handel vorübergehend pausiert -- technische Probleme an der SIX -- DAX nur wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Leitindex bewegt sich am Dienstag um die Nulllinie, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nur wenig bewegt. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}