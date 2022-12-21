SMI 10'659 -1.1%  SPI 13'627 -1.1%  Dow 32'850 0.3%  DAX 13'885 -0.4%  Euro 0.9853 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'802 -0.2%  Gold 1'815 -0.2%  Bitcoin 15'624 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9268 0.1%  Öl 79.9 0.2% 
HUGO BOSS Aktie [Valor: 18789679 / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7]
21.12.2022 08:21:19

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS
51.96 CHF -1.07%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2022 / 08:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Dieselstraße 12
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
expiry/exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Ashley
Date of birth: 09 Dec 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Frasers Group plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.74 % 25.08 % 28.82 % 70400000
Previous notification 4.30 % 30.03 % 34.32 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 2630200 0.00 % 3.74 %
Total 2630200 3.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 17.03.2023 Physical 1400000 1.99 %
Put Option 16.06.2023 Physical 800000 1.14 %
Put Option 16.06.2023 Cash 50000 0.07 %
Put Option 15.09.2023 Physical 1740000 2.47 %
Put Option 15.09.2023 Cash 200000 0.28 %
Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 7000000 9.94 %
Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 1400000 1.99 %
Put Option 21.06.2024 Physical 3050000 4.33 %
Put Option 21.06.2024 Physical 274000 0.39 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physical 1660000 2.36 %
Contracts for Difference Cash 84100 0.12 %
      Total 17658100 25.08 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Michael Ashley % % %
-Mash Holdings Limited % % %
-Mash Beta Limited % % %
-Frasers Group plc 3.74 % 25.08 % 28.82 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Dec 2022


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518323  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

