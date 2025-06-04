EQS-PVR: HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 11 Paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Article 40 Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE

HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 11 Paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Article 40 Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]



04.06.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

HomeToGo SE

LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation (Name; LEI, City and country of registered office (if applicable)):

Janus Henderson Group Plc

St. Helier, Jersey 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

27 May 2025 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 180,263,982 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.53% 0.00 7.53% - 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

N/A SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect)

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if

the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights N/A SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the

Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion

Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): No Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 Janus Henderson Group Plc 4.81% 0.00% 4.81% 2 Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited 4.81% 0.00% 4.81% 1 3 Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 4.81% 0.00% 4.81% 2 9. In case of proxy voting: N/A

10. Additional information: N/A

