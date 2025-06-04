Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’299 0.5%  SPI 16’943 0.5%  Dow 42’460 -0.1%  DAX 24’276 0.8%  Euro 0.9347 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’405 0.6%  Gold 3’374 0.6%  Bitcoin 86’023 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8191 -0.5%  Öl 64.9 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343
Top News
Jamie Dimon warnt: Droht der Wirtschaft eine Stagflation?
Warum der Dollar zum Franken und Euro sinkt
L'Oréal plant laut Bericht Milliarden-Übernahme von Medik8
Ausblick: Broadcom präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Abend
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.06.2025 21:00:04

EQS-PVR: HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 11 Paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Article 40 Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

HomeToGo
1.57 EUR 6.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE
HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 11 Paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Article 40 Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

04.06.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
HomeToGo SE
LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation (Name; LEI, City and country of registered office (if applicable)):
Janus Henderson Group Plc
St. Helier, Jersey
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
27 May 2025
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached		 Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 180,263,982
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.53% 0.00 7.53% -

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
 		 Indirect
 		 Direct
 		 Indirect
 
N/A        
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		    

 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
the instrument is exercised/ converted.		 % of voting rights
N/A        
  SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the
Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion
Period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A          
  SUBTOTAL B.2    
 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
No Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
1 Janus Henderson Group Plc 4.81% 0.00% 4.81%  
2 Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited 4.81% 0.00% 4.81% 1
3 Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 4.81% 0.00% 4.81% 2

 

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

 
10. Additional information:

N/A


04.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2149624  04.06.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HomeToGo

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten