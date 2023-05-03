EQS-PVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE

home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.05.2023 / 19:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: home24 SE Street: Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3 Postal code: 10249 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Andreas Seifert

Date of birth: 24 Oct 1954

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

LSW GmbH; RAS Beteiligungs GmbH; SGW-Immo-GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Apr 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 82.82 % 0.00 % 82.82 % 33580083 Previous notification 12.59 % 0.00 % 12.59 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A14KEB5 0 27811564 0.00 % 82.82 % Total 27811564 82.82 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Andreas Seifert % % % LSW Privatstiftung % % % LSW GmbH 20.07 % % 20.07 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Settlement of voluntary public takeover offer. The shares indicated under 7a) are attributed on the basis of the conclusion of a syndicate agreement between LSW GmbH, SGW-Immo-GmbH and RAS Beteiligungs GmbH (Acting in concert) pursuant to Sections 33 (1), 34 (2) WpHG and to Mr. Seifert pursuant to German law (Sections 33 (1), 34 (1) No. 1 WpHG).

Date

03 May 2023

