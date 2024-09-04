Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HelloFresh Aktie [Valor: 38694957 / ISIN: DE000A161408]
04.09.2024 17:05:18

EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HelloFresh
6.50 CHF -6.38%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.09.2024 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Prinzenstraße 89
Postal code: 10969
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Aug 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.32 % 8.1 % 12.42 % 173190562
Previous notification 4.09 % 7.94 % 12.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 7489035 0 % 4.32 %
Total 7489035 4.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 20.12.2024 to 21.03.2025 at any time 221700 0.13 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4915170 2.84 %
    Total 5136870 2.97 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option 20.12.2024 at any time Physical 13500 0.01 %
Retail Structured Product From 14.12.2070 to 19.08.2074 at any time Cash 1569 0 %
Equity Swap From 25.03.2025 to 30.04.2026 at any time Cash 8765242 5.06 %
Compound Option From 27.01.2025 to 29.01.2026 at any time Cash 103438 0.06 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 2026 0 %
      Total 8885775 5.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 3.05 % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.69 % 6.96 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to acquisition of shares with voting rights in addition to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has a right of use. 

Date
03 Sep 2024


04.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1981767  04.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1981767&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

