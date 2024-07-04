|
04.07.2024 18:50:48
EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1940065 04.07.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
|
18:50
|EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
03.07.24
|EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.07.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
02.07.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
02.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
02.07.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?
Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.
Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Handel am Donnerstag im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls in Grün schloss. Die US-Märkte ruhen am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt. Die asiatischen Indizes konnten sich derweil nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}