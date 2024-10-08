Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.10.2024 09:48:03

EQS-PVR: H2APEX Group SCA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

exceet Group
4.36 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: H2APEX Group SCA
H2APEX Group SCA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.10.2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i

 

Filing reference 8546
Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2024-10-07 09:22

 

  1.     Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

H2APEX Group SCA

 

  1. Reason for the notification:

Otheriii: Transfer of shares and voting rights among controlled undertakings

 

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Klaus Röhrig

 

  1. Full name of shareholder(s)v:

Active Ownership Group Ltd., H2APEX Management S.à r.l., Active Ownership Investments Limited, AOMAM Ltd., Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

 

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

2024-10-01

 
  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  
39.92		  
0.00		  
39.92		  
36,359,163
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 39.92 0.00 39.92 -

 

  1.     Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

 

Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights directix Number of voting rights indirectix % of voting rights directix % of voting rights indirectix
Ordinary shares ISIN LU0472835155 0 14,515,656 0.00 39.92
General Partner Share 0 1 0.00 0.00
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 14,515,657 39.92

 

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

 

Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights
N/A

 

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

 

Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A

 

  1.       Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 
 
 
  
 
Namexv		 % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold  
 
Total of both		 Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
1 Klaus Röhrig 39.92 0.00 39.92  
 
2		 Active Ownership Management Ltd  
39.92		  
0.00		  
39.92		  
1
3 Active Ownership LP 39.92 0.00 39.92 2
 
4		 Active Ownership Investments Limited  
37.82		  
0.00		  
37.82		  
3
 
5		 Active Ownership Group Ltd.  
33.63		  
0.00		  
33.63		  
4
 
6		 Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l.  
33.63		  
0.00		  
33.63		  
5
 
7		 Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS  
33.63		  
0.00		  
33.63		  
6
8 Bamed MAM Group Ltd 2.10 0.00 2.10 3
9 AOMAM Ltd. 2.10 0.00 2.10 8
 
10		 H2APEX
Management S.à r.l.		  
0.00		  
0.00		  
0.00		  
5

 

  1. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

 

  1. Additional informationxvi:

The event changing the breakdown of voting rights consisted in a restructuring of the holding chain of Klaus Röhrig as set out under section 8. Klaus Röhrig indirectly holds 100% of the shares and voting rights in Active Ownership Investments Limited, which holds 50% of the shares and voting rights in Active Ownership Group Ltd (“AOG”). AOG holds 100% of the shares and voting rights in H2APEX Management S.à r.l. (“H2APEX Management”) and 100% of the shares and voting rights in Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l., the General Partner of Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS. H2APEX Management holds one (1) voting right/General Partner Share in H2APEX Group SCA.

 

Date: 2024-10-07 09:22

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

 

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring

temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or

legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal

entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a

combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit

taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his

discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns – if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period please specify this period – for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.


08.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.h2apex.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2004267  08.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2004267&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

