|
20.10.2023 17:06:14
EQS-PVR: GFT Technologies SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GFT Technologies SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
20.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1754245 20.10.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu GFT SE
|
17:06
|EQS-PVR: GFT Technologies SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
13.10.23
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
11.10.23
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX steigt letztendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
11.10.23
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
11.10.23
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
06.10.23
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
04.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.ch)
|
04.10.23
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)