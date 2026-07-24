Gerresheimer Aktie 3138496 / DE000A0LD6E6
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24.07.2026 16:49:04
EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|LEI Code:
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371444 24.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial
Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.Weiterlesen!