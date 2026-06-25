Gerresheimer Aktie 3138496 / DE000A0LD6E6
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25.06.2026 10:47:23
EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
With reference to the voting rights notification (the “Notification”) of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. dated June 16, 2026, we were provided with the details required under Section 43 (1) WpHG, as the voting rights of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Gerresheimer AG have reached and exceeded the 10% threshold pursuant to Sections 33 and 34 WpHG.
A. Objectives of the acquisition of the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)
With regard to the voting rights held or attributed to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. directly and indirectly, we
provide the following information about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights:
With regard to the origin of the funds used, the acquisition and attribution of voting rights by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was carried out in the context of its client facilitation activities in the ordinary course of business and/or in the normal course of its affiliates business as portfolio management companies. The increase was financed by a combination of external and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc’s own funds.
25.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2351244 25.06.2026 CET/CEST
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